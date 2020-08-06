Police set up special squad to tackle crimes in porous Ekiti borders

The Ekiti State Police Command has mapped out a strategy to secure the suspected porous borders in the state by establishing a special squad to arrest occasionally cases of cross border banditry in the state.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Thursday, the new Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Mr Tunde Mobayo, said the spontaneous cases of robbery and kidnapping were being perpetrated across border towns with Kwara, Kogi, Osun and Ondo states.

Mobayo promised to work with all legal security networks in Ekiti; like the Amotekun Corps, Vigillante group and the peace corps to promote community policing provided that they were backed by laws.

The CP, who succeeded Mr Asuquo Amba, who had been elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, said, ” When I resumed office in Ekiti a few weeks ago, I asked about the type of crime that is prevalent here.

“Ekiti State is one of the most fortunate states where the crime rate is low. But the type of crimes we normally have here are spontaneous ones; like bank robbery, it is not even frequent, but we can’t because of this go and sleep.

“We also have occasional cases of kidnapping, but not frequent and we are also going to deal with that. Our strategy has been that we have identified four major areas in our borders to be given security attention.

“I have established a special squad and provided them with a vehicle and put them out there to be responsive to people on issues of cross border banditry, they were not there to extort money from the citizens.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has told us to carry on with community policing in our respective commands. I can’t do it alone. We are going to work with all stakeholders to secure of lives and property in Ekiti.”

“In the task of making our state safe, I am ready to work with all security networks that have legal backings from the local government to the state level provided it is the state that set such outfit up, we are ready to recognise and abide by it as long as it doesn’t contravene the federal law.”

The CP warned his men and officers not to be uncivil in their conducts, urging them to exhibit professionalism while dealing with the public in order not to give the police a bad and dented image.

“I have told my men that they should be friendly with people. We are no longer in the old era where you think you can maltreat the people and go scot-free or think the people are not watching what you are doing,” he said.

