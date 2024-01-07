The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Sunday that the recruitment of 30, 000 Nigerians into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is to commence nationwide on Monday with a physical and credential screening of successful applicants after six weeks of receiving applications in line with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Commission. Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police, urged the Staff of the Commission at a pre-deployment briefing in Abuja over the weekend that the exercise was not merely a recruitment exercise; rather, a saga—an epic tale where your actions will reverberate through time; each decision, each interaction becomes a paragraph in this narrative, shaping the perception of our Commission and the legacy we leave behind.”

Dr Arase pointed out that the commencement of the exercise marked the turn of a transformative chapter in the life of the Commission.

It further explained that the Chairman charged the staff to uphold the torch of professionalism and integrity and embrace this responsibility “with the knowledge that your actions will resonate beyond the confines of the present.”

According to him, “As staff of the Commission, you are entrusted with a job that carries the weight of our nation’s aspirations for a just and secure future.”

” This recruitment exercise assumes paramount significance as the first to be conducted by the Commission since the landmark Supreme Court judgement of July 20, 2023, which reaffirmed the primacy and exclusivity of the Commission in recruiting for the Nigeria Police Force.

“We stand at the precipice of a new era, and it is our solemn duty to ensure that this exercise establishes the gold standard for future recruitments.

The nation’s watchful eyes will scrutinise our every move, demanding our unwavering dedication and commitment to the principles of fairness and justice.”.

“Therefore, I implore each of you to exhibit your best behaviour, upholding the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and honesty.

This is not just a recruitment exercise; it is a defence of the sanctity of our mandate and a demonstration of the Commission’s competence in this vital function.

“I admonish you to anticipate unprecedented challenges during this exercise. With over 400,000 applicants passing through your stations, each presenting an argument to join the Nigeria Police Force, the pressure will be immense.

“Remember, you are the guardians of a process that not only holds inherent significance but also paves the way for the forthcoming 30,000-man recruitment approved by the current administration.”.

It added that Dr Arase disclosed that to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the recruitment exercise, the Commission would establish a situation room at the PSC Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

According to the statement, “This dedicated space will serve as a complaint response centre, a help desk, and an information repository, providing essential technical and operational support to personnel in the field.

It added that the Commission would, in a short while, communicate the dedicated telephone lines to the public to access the Situation Room throughout the exercise, pointing out that the initiative underscored the Commission’s commitment to ensuring a robust, accountable, and smooth exercise.

The statement further explained that Dr Arase warned that any staff found complicit in questionable activities would face severe consequences, ” especially soliciting or collecting money from applicants or their families.

According to him, “Such actions are contrary to the principles of integrity and fairness, which are sacrosanct to our Commission, and individuals involved will be subject to austere disciplinary measures, including possible termination of employment.”.

The PSC Chairman said the staff should adhere strictly to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct throughout the entire duration of the exercise.

It further added that the Chairman of the Police Recruitment Board, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, and the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Dr Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, presented goodwill messages at the pre-deployment briefing, while the Director of the Department of Police Recruitment, Mr Ferdinand Ekpe, administered a code of conduct to all the staff that would be involved in the exercise to further emphasise the seriousness of the Commission Management to adhere to standards.

