The striking civilian staff of the Police Service Commission, PSC, under the umbrella of the Joint Union Congress, on Thursday, hailed the resignation of the chairman of the commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith but said that the battle was not over yet.

Speaking with the Tribune Online in Abuja before going to a congress summoned to determine the next line of action, the chairman of the PSC chapter comrade Adoyi, said we welcome the development but rather than see this as a reason to celebrate.

Police service commission staff hail resignation of Smith

Police service commission staff hail resignation of Smith

“We note that it is not yet over, especially against the background of the fact that, more than even the chairman of the commission, the onus lied more on the IGP, Usman Alkali Baba to toe the path of honor and resign, to save his face and the image of the NPF – indeed, restore confidence in the Nigerian system, for the ignoble act he perpetuated in active connivance with Mr. M A K Smith in the constant rape of the constitution while it lasted.

” So, in sober reflection, we are most humbled to make this urgent call on the president, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; to, in the spirit of magnanimity and the overriding national interest shrug off any pressure from any quarters in the attempt to further appoint retired policemen to the chairmanship position of the Police service commission’s board.

“We make this plea, conscious of the prerogative of the president but conscious of the fact that national interest had been submerged by parochial interests in the past, due to the choices of individuals for the chairmanship position obviously due to their backgrounds as policemen.

Alhaji Smith had, on Wednesday evening, during the plenary session of the board tendered his resignation following reported pressures from other members of the board to resolve the lingering crisis

The congress of striking workers is in progress.

