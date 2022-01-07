Police sergeant arrested for selling arms to cult members

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team ( IRT) have arrested a 38-year- old police traffic officer, Haruna Yusuff who sold the stations arms to suspected cultists in Kwara.

Six suspected cult members, belonging to the Aiye Confraternity, were responsible for violent criminal attacks I. Omu Aran and neighbouring communities in Kwara State have also been arrested.

Yusuff, a police Sergeant, who until his arrest was serving at the Traffic Section of Omu Aran Divisional Police Station confirmed to have stolen the arms from a former Station Officer at the police station

The IRT operatives in Osun State were reportedly working to prevent an attack on the state by suspected cult members when one of the cult members was arrested.

His arrest led to the arrest of other members of his group and the eventual arrest of the serving policeman. , who sold arms to them for operation.

Details Later …

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…