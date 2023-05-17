Policemen from the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday stormed the Ikeja, Akin Osiyemi street home of embattled Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti.

The musician was said to have been taken along by the policemen, who reportedly kept him in handcuffs.

Though the reason for the search on his house was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, it is not unconnected with his ongoing trial for assaulting a policeman.

The search occurred on the same day after the police in the state arraigned Kuti for assaulting a policeman.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin failed as repeated calls to his mobile phone lines were not answered.

