Police sealed ASCSN national secretariat to douse tension, avoid bloodshed — President

The National President of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Innocent Bola Audu has explained the rationale behind the sealing of the national secretariat of the union.

It was gathered that the union had in the last few weeks being enmeshed with a series of crisis.

It will be recalled that some officials of the union had been accused of N10bn fraud which made some members to stage protests at the secretariat at Yaba area of Lagos State which was by the police.

Audu in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday said that the national secretariat was sealed by the police to avoid breakdown of law and order.

He added that the national secretariat was sealed till further notice due to threats and unruly behaviour of some members and avoid bloodshed.

“The truth remains that the Secretariat was sealed because of threats and unruly behaviour before the Police Commissioner to avoid breakdown of law and order and guarantee peace in the environment.

“On the basis of the complaint, the Inspector General of Police directed the Force CID to investigate the criminal allegations and the petition by the union’s President, Comrade Innocent Bola-Audu.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos was also directed by the IGP to provide security in the Secretariat to ensure no breakdown of law and order, and in order to prevent the suspects in the case from tampering with evidence materials that may be needed in police investigations,” the statement read in part.

