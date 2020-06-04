Police rescues kidnapped mother of Yenagoa LGA Chairman

The police in Bayelsa State, on Monday, announced the rescue of the abducted 80-year-old, Madam Beauty Nimizuoa, mother of the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Shortly after the news of her release was announced, a family source who pleaded anonymity gave an account of how the Yenagoa Council Chairman grieved while his mother was in the hands of her abductor, saying he wept uncontrollably for days.

While addressing a news conference in Yenagoa, the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Mr Nkereuwem Akpan, did not disclosed if the suspects were arrested, but explained that the rescuing of the victim and other achievements by the command were made possible by cooperation and support of law abiding people of the state, who relentlessly engaged the police in the renewed fight against crime.

He said: “It is instructive to state that the command has rescued kidnapped victims, worthy of note is the rescue of Shell Petroleum Development Company workers and the eighty-year-old mother of the Chairman of Yenagoa local government council, Madam Beauty Nimizuoa.

“I’m hopeful that with this level of commitment and engagements from people of Bayelsa State, we will together drive community policing initiative forward and make our communities safer again.” He said.

Mrs Beauty Nimizuoa, was kidnapped on March, 2020 at her residence at Tombia community in Yenagoa Local government area of the state.

A close family source, who spoke in anonymity confirmed the release of the octogenarian, saying she is hale and hearty, but that the family is just trying to keep the incident calm.

He said the Nigeria Police force in partnership with the Police Community Relations Committee secured the release of their Octogenarian mother, but did not disclosed if any compensation was paid.

He said: “After the kidnapped of our mother, the entire family was in a state of dilema. I remember that each time it rains, the chairman would start crying, but we thank God they have released her.

“And each time it’s raining, he would be saying ‘how is my mother faring with the rain? When the temperature is hot, he would be crying and worried how his old mother is faring.

“So today, we are happy that she is free and healthy. The Nigeria Police must be commended because they did a good job,” he said.

