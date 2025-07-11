Police rescue woman from attempted suicide on Carter Bridge

The Lagos State Police officers, on Friday, rescued an elderly woman from attempting suicide on Carter Bridge.

This was made known in a statement by the police command shared on X, stating that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol successfully prevented an elderly woman from jumping into the lagoon and attempting suicide on Carter Bridge.

According to the statement, the woman, whose name has not been disclosed, has since been released into the care of her husband and son.

The statement read, “At about 12:20 p.m. today, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol successfully prevented an elderly woman from jumping into the lagoon from Carter Bridge.

“She was taken to the RRS Headquarters, where the Commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, listened to her story. Afterwards, he allowed her, along with her husband and their 30-year-old son, to hold a private family meeting to address and resolve their differences.

“Following the meeting, CSP Jejeloye counselled the woman extensively and offered her a cash gift. The family expressed deep gratitude to the Commander for the squad’s timely intervention, his heartfelt advice, and the financial support.

“The woman has since been released into the care of her husband and son.

