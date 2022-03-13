Police rescue woman alleged to have killed her husband during sex in Anambra

Police in Anambra State have said that the Command has rescued a lady alleged to have caused the death of her late husband in Aguleri community, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police, the woman was seen in a trending video being offered inhuman treatment.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who revealed the information in a statement, in Awka, on Sunday, said one suspect has been arrested in connection to the act. And that the Command is studying the video aimed at identifying other suspects and bring them to book.

The statement read; The Anambra State Police Operatives have today at about 12:07pm rescued a female victim from an angry mob in Aguleri.

The rescue, was as a result of a report seen trending video of where a lady was publicly molested and assaulted on an alleged incident causing the death of her late husband.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, while describing the act as barbaric, states that one suspect is already in custody and ordered immediate study of the video with the aim to identify the suspects, arrest and bring them to book.

Further information reveals that the deceased had already been buried before the video started trending. The victim was rescued and she is currently receiving medical care in the hospital.

But a source at the scene of the incident via the video, alleged that the woman killed her husband with excessive sexual intercourse and was preparing to bury him.

