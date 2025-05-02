Police rescue two kidnapped Ghanaian nationals, arrest key suspect

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued two kidnapped Ghanaian nationals and apprehended a key suspect in a kidnapping syndicate operating across international borders.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) following a report filed with the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja on April 27th, 2025.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the initial investigations revealed that one of the victims, Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo, a 48-year-old Ghanaian national, was kidnapped as a result of a sophisticated Facebook love scam.

Advanced technical analysis provided a lead to a key location connected to the perpetrators, and operatives were deployed for immediate action.

Working closely with the Ghanaian Police Service, the IRT operatives identified a criminal syndicate with members operating in both Ghana and Nigeria.

The key suspect, Peter Okoye, was tracked to Port Harcourt, Rivers, and apprehended along with members of his syndicate.

Two Ghanaian women, Anastasia Arthur aka Baidoo and Amaseerwaa Konadu, were rescued and are currently receiving treatment after being held under dehumanising circumstances.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers for their swift and coordinated operation, which led to the successful rescue of the foreign nationals.

The Nigeria Police Force urges the public to be wary of online romance scams and report any suspicious activity to the nearest law enforcement agency.