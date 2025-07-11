Police rescue two kidnap victims in Gombe

Gombe Police Command has confirmed that it successfully carried out a rescue operation through its operatives in the Kwadon Division after rescuing two kidnap victims in the State.

That Command PPRO, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, in a statement on Friday, stated that the Command received a distress report on 10/07/2025 at about 1300hrs from one Alhaji Abdulrahman Rabiu “My” of Daban Fulani area, Kwami Local Government Area, Gombe.

He was said to have reported that, his 16-year-old daughter-in-law, Murjah Isah, and his 16-year-old son, Musa, were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination since 24th June, 2025.

According to the complainant, he had been contacted by the kidnappers who demanded ransom and directed him to bring it to a location around Kalshingi Hills.

Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Kwadon Division in Gombe, immediately swung into action, leading a team of operatives to the identified area, and, through coordinated efforts, the two kidnap victims were successfully rescued unharmed.

The PPRO added that the victims were immediately taken to a medical facility for a check-up, after which their statements were obtained and they have since been reunited with their family.

Buhari Abdullahi stated that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

The Command reiterated its commitment to flushing out criminal elements, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and ensuring that all criminals face the full wrath of the law.

The Command also urged members of the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to aid Police efforts.