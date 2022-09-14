Police rescue one-year-old baby, kill three kidnappers in Edo

Three notorious kidnappers who abducted a one-year-old baby have been shot dead by the police in Edo State.

The Edo State Police deputy spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu who disclosed this in Benin Wednesday explained

that the police swung into action and rescued the infant following a distress call by distraught residents of the small community of Achigbor on the Benin-Auchi Road, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, September 113 at about 7.30 pm.

Iwegbu said that the policemen on pin-down along the road immediately mobilized and moved to the scene, an empty compound that had been vandalized and met one Mrs Elizabeth Ojo, 42, the mother weeping following the adduction of her baby by the hoodlums.

Continuing, the police image maker said that on enquiry, the wailing mother told the police operatives that some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalized her property and whisked her baby away into the bush.

According to her, the police operatives immediately moved into the bush to the possible rescue of the baby, adding that on sighting the security men, the suspected kidnappers threw the baby away and opened fire on them.

Iwegbu said that in the ensuing firefight, the security men three out of the six suspected kidnappers who were fatally shot died while the other three fled away.

She said that the police are not relenting as bush combing of that general area is still ongoing.

The spokesperson explained that the baby who was rescued unhurt has since been handed over to the mother, noting

that one cut-to-size double barrel gun, a cutlass and a battle axe were among the items recovered at the scene of the shootout.

