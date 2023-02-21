IN a dazzling move reminiscent of the Nigeria Police’s feats in shutting down insurrections and insurgencies in foreign countries from where it won accolades for itself in the days of yore, the Anambra State command of the force recently rescued 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were abducted on their way to Lagos State following the completion of their orientation programme in the state. According to the spokesman of the Anambra State command, Tochukwu Ikenga, the vehicle conveying the youth corps members was intercepted by the gunmen at a junction in Ihiala in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. It was diverted to Isseke on the Isseke- Orlu expressway where the gunmen held the youth corps members hostage. However, when the gunmen saw that they were being trailed by policemen, they abandoned the shell-shocked youth corps members and zoomed off with the vehicle conveying them, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EPE 353 YE. Media reports also said that abductions in that part of the country were so common and that the rescue of the corps members was a novelty.

In this instance, it must be said without any equivocation that the police force lived up to its statutory mandate. The officers and men of the Anambra command demonstrated a high level of courage, professionalism and patriotism as they took on the abductors who are suspected to be part of the “unknown gunmen” who have made life in Anambra and other states of the South-East such a long nightmare, killing, raping and maiming their victims and leaving permanent scars in the bodies and psyche of those who manage to survive their brutal onslaughts. Had the corps members in the instant case not been rescued, they would probably have been butchered and immolated to send a signal of the abductors’ power to the Nigerian State. The policemen showed that there is still a vestigial spark in the force that could be rekindled to secure the country. Their prompt response was top notch. It is the kind of response expected of all security agencies in difficult situations; it showed professionalism at its peak. It is a commendable job that should be made the standard operating procedure for all security agencies in order to meet the requirements of modern day society.

In the days gone by, the force brought garlands and fame to Nigeria on account of its sterling performance in international assignments. The conduct of its men in peace-keeping operations simply mesmerised members of the international community. That was why many marveled at its rapid deterioration leading to its abysmally worrisome performance. In any event, the Anambra policemen brought back memories of the police Nigerians used to know until deterioration set in. Every effort must be made to bring back the glory days and even surpass them. Again, part of our suggestions for addressing the dire security situation in the country is a new police structure that will reflect the nature of the Nigerian federation and therefore be decentralised up to the local government level. Beyond that recommendation, it is also important to equip the police force adequately to professionally square up against criminals.

For now, the Nigeria Police Force needs all the encouragement it can get to function as a security agency that can help the country out of its present quagmire. The government should encourage it to continue in this vein without relenting. It must remain steadfast in the quality of performance and never return to the helplessness which has characterised policing lately. The reward of success from hard work and professionalism is definitely more work and more professionalism and we are hoping that the Nigeria Police will not dash our hope and the hope of Nigerians.

