Police rescue man pretending to be lunatic from being set ablaze in Delta

Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command, have rescued a yet-to-be-identified man from being mobbed to death in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the suspect was seen on Airport Road on Friday 14, January 2022 by someone who knew him and raised the alarm that the man was not a mad person.

The alarm attracted passersby, who spontaneously began to descend on him.

One witness said, “We thought that he was a lunatic because he dressed and looked like one by his appearance. But when someone who knew him raised the alarm that he was not a lunatic, then people around stopped him and started asking questions.”

Further search on him revealed that he was in possession of phones and money including dollars.

The already impatient mob began to mobilise to set him ablaze but for the swift intervention of the Nigeria Police who rescued and whisked him away.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He said “Yes, the police arrested someone pretending to be a lunatic, but can’t say if he’s a ritualist. Some amount of money, (N10,000) was found on him.

“He’s in police custody as we speak. But, the police want to take him to the local government council, so they know what to do with him,” Edafe added

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!