Police rescue man confined for 15 years in a room by his father

The police in Kano State have rescued one Ibrahim Lawan of Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State, aged 40, who was illegally confined for 15 years in a dilapidated room by his biological father.

The father, one Lawan Sheka of the same address, kept his son inside his house without proper feeding and healthcare.

The image maker of the police, Abdullahi Haruna, said the command’s medical team, as well as the Operation Puff-Adder team led by SP Magaji Musa, were informed about the confined man and immediately swung into action.

He disclosed that the confined man was rescued, rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano and was admitted.

DSP Haruna further disclosed that one suspect named Binta Sulaiman, a stepmother to the confined man was arrested.

He, however, added that effort is in progress to arrest the father of the confined man who is currently at large.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, has ordered the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

STATE OF ECONOMY: How Nigeria Is Eating Its Future, Spent Over 90% Of Revenue On Debt Servicing

INDICATION that Nigeria’s economy is still in the throes of death has continued to emerge with the current low revenue it is generating from oil sale and increasing demands on its foreign debt obligation especially. The parlous state of the economy is heightened by the revelation that most of the revenue…

FACT CHECK: Somalia President, Deputy DID NOT Fight In Viral VIDEO

CLAIM: Somalia President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his vice exchanged blows to the point of wrestling themselves to the ground.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

FULL STORY: Nigerian media space was abuzz on Saturday, August 15, 2020, with a viral video which claims to show President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo publicly exchanged blows with his vice…