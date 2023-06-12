Operatives of the Delta State Police Command, on Sunday, rescued a kidnapped victim, neutralised a suspect and arrested another.

The police operatives from Abraka Police Division, led by the DPO, SP Fabian Ayameh, rescued the victim while on a routine patrol along Campus III road, Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Acting on a tip-off a gang of four armed men operating in a silver-coloured Lexus SUV with reg. no. KSF 315 HF at a filling station in Abraka had whisked away a victim, Ayameh mobilised his boys and went after the hoodlums.

“The suspects, on noticing that the policemen were closing in on them, fired gunshots while trying to escape, and the police responded bravely,” Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe disclosed.

“The combat ready policemen engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and successfully neutralized one of them, arrested one other with serious gunshot injuries while two others escaped.

“One AK 47 rifle with breech no 06571 without magazine was recovered. The victim who was kidnapped at the filling station has since been reunited with his family. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspect is ongoing,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Wale Abass, while commending the DPO Abraka and his men for their courage, admonished them to sustain the tempo.

