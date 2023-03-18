Johnkennedy Uzoma

An Independent National Electoral Commission INEC ad-hoc staff earlier on abducted has being released.

The incident occurred at Ugbele in Isiekenesi of Ideator LGA of Imo State.

Efforts made to reach the Imo INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Prof. Sylvia Agu proved fruitless as she could not pick up her calls.

Again a supporter of the Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Nwangele State Constituency Hon. Edith Nwosu was beaten up at his booth 001 by APC youths

Lamenting on the situation, Charlie Chibueze said that while he was trying to stop a particular voter who, after casting his votes, started directing other voters on where to vote, the APC youths gathered there started shouting at him and at the same time desended on him.

He told some reporters monitoring the election that he managed to escape the youths otherwise he would have been killed.