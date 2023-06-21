The police in Benue State have successfully rescued Rev. Fr. Anthony Adikwu, the kidnapped Catholic Priest of Otukpo Diocese.

Fr. Adikwu was abducted last Thursday when a group of gunmen suspected to be kidnappers invaded Ajegbe Awume in Ohimini LGA of the state at approximately 7:00 PM.

According to reports, the kidnappers specifically targeted St. Margaret’s parish, where they took the priest away. In response, the command swiftly deployed members of the Operation Zenda unit to track down the suspects. The operation proved successful, leading to the rescue of the priest on Tuesday.

SP Catherine Anene, the Police Public Relations Officer for the State Command, confirmed the release. She stated that upon receiving the information on Friday morning, the command immediately took action and dispatched officers to the area.

“Our team has been in that place for some time chasing after them. It is the pressure mounted on the kidnappers by our team that ultimately led to his release. They released him due to the pressure,” Anene said.

