A 7-year-old boy, believed to have been kidnapped, has been found and handed over to the Yobe State Police Command.

A crime bulletin by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dungus Abdulkarim, stated that a good Samaritan, Wakil Bura of Bangaro Village in Tarmuwa LGA, called the police to report the development.

Wakil Bura reported that on the 21st of September, 2023, at about 1400 hrs, some villagers who were returning from the farm found a small boy, aged about 7 years, whose name and address were unknown.

The boy was tied with a rope in the bush at the mentioned address by unknown persons.

Dungus Abdulkarim added that, upon receiving the report, a joint team of police and vigilante men moved to the scene and rescued the boy by untying him.

The kidnapping victim was taken to the General Hospital in Babbangida for a medical check-up and thorough examination.

As of the time of filing this report, no information has been received about the boy, who looked stressed and traumatised and was not talking.

The Police Command assured that further developments about the boy will be made public and communicated until he is reunited with his family members.

