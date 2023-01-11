Police rescue kidnap victim in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the rescue of one of the kidnapped victims in the Oluwalose community, Okolowo, Ilorin, the state capital.

It is recalled that gunmen attacked the community early Monday morning and abducted an unspecified number of residents, though the state police command confirmed that only two persons were abducted.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, the command said that the rescue was made possible by the efforts of officers and men of the command in conjunction with other security stakeholders.

The Police spokesperson gave the identity of the rescued person to be chairman of the Oluwalose community in Okolowo, Ilorin, Alhaji Tunde Buhari.

“This information becomes necessary to calm the nerves of the families and friends of the victims and to also assure that the Police in the command have the capacity to get the remaining victim rescued unhurt, and that process is in top gear.

“The victim has been handed over to the family for a comprehensive medical examination.

“CP Paul Odama, Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, wishes to assure the good people of Kwara state of their safety at all times. He is also using this opportunity to advise members of the public to pay more attention to their personal security and be more conscious of their environment”, the statement said.

