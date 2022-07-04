Police rescue Italian Catholic priest, kill three suspected kidnappers in Edo

An Italian Catholic priest of Somascan Father’s community, Rev. Fr Luigi Brena, 64 who was kidnapped by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers along Ogunwenyi through Usen community in Ovia South West Local government area of Edo state has been released by the police in Edo State.

A statement Monday by the Edo State Police deputy spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu explained that on reciept of the information on Sunday, July 3, the police operatives immediately swung into action and trailed the suspected kidnappers to their camp.

The rescue of the Italian priest comes on the heels of Sunday’s abduction of two Catholic clergymen, Rev. Fr. Udo Peter of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Uromi,/Esan North East Local Government Area and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Center, Ugboha in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Iwegbu who was silent on the fate of the two abducted Catholic clerics explained that on sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire on them, adding however that the superior firepower of the police operatives neutralized three of the kidnappers while the rest escaped into the forest with various degrees of gunshot injuries abandoning their victim.

The victim was immediately rushed to Igbinedion Teaching Hospital, Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state for medical attention.

The spokesperson intensive bush combing is ongoing with the aim of arresting the suspected kidnappers now on the run.

She reiterated the admonition of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro to the people of Edo State not to deter from partnering with the police by availing it with prompt and useful information that will lead to the arrest of criminals terrorizing the state.

