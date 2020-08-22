Police rescue four abducted persons in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued four abducted persons at Umutu in Ukwuani axis of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the development to our correspondent on Saturday evening said the operatives were still in the trenches to rescue a fifth person abducted by the hoodlums.

The now-fleeing gunmen had, Saturday evening, abducted occupants of a vehicle at Umutu.

An initial report of the incident claim that four persons were abducted. The black Lexus jeep conveying the victims was abandoned in the bush by the assailants.

The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained by the police.

The immediate past chairman of the Delta Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Mike Ikeogwu, who caught the scene of the incident while on a trip on Saturday, said, police operatives were at the scene combing the woods.

“The four occupants of this vehicle have just been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen after the source of River Ethiope near Umutu towards Urebigbe axis,” Ikeogwu said.

Ikeogwu, who had told our correspondent on the phone that he was on a trip when he stumbled on the scene, said the vehicle conveying the victim was abandoned on the roadside after the victims were whisked away by their assailants.

