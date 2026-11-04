Police rescue five kidnap victims, arrest seven suspects in multiple operations

The Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant operational successes across seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), rescuing five kidnapped victims, securing the escape of two other abductees, arresting seven suspects and recovering an AK-47 rifle, 15 rounds of live ammunition and a stolen vehicle within the last 24 hours.

The operational successes were contained in the Force’s latest state-by-state security update, made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anthony Iniedu.

According to the statement, other items recovered included a stolen iPhone 13 valued at ₦450,000. The update also covered the arrest of a suspected child abductor and the apprehension of a truck driver following a fatal road accident in Anambra State.

The statement explained that in Katsina State, police tactical teams, working alongside local hunters, rescued five kidnapped victims following a gun battle with suspected bandits who invaded Daguda and Makwanta villages in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area.

It added that the incident occurred at about 10:12 p.m. on November 2, 2026, following a distress call reporting the invasion.

According to the statement, the joint security team strategically blocked the attackers’ escape routes and engaged them in a gun duel, forcing the bandits to flee into the surrounding bush with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

It stated that a subsequent cordon-and-search operation led to the rescue of five victims, comprising three females and two males. Three of the rescued victims, who sustained leg injuries, were evacuated to the General Hospital, Dutsin-Ma, for medical attention.

The statement added that in Nasarawa State, two kidnapped victims, Precious Emmanuel Anzaku and Royal Saleh, escaped from their abductors and returned home safely on November 2.

According to the statement, the victims were abducted during an armed attack on Haske Baptist Church on October 27, 2026.

“Following their return, police operatives evacuated them to the General Hospital, Garaku, for medical examination and treatment. They are expected to undergo debriefing to provide useful intelligence that could assist ongoing operations to track down and arrest the fleeing kidnappers.”

It added that in another operation in Nasarawa State, police arrested two suspected armed robbers, Abba Suleiman, 24, and Usman Idris, 19, over an attack at Zone 4 Estate, Masaka, during which a victim was dispossessed of an iPhone 13 valued at ₦450,000.

The statement pointed out that one of the suspects, Abba Suleiman, had earlier been rescued by police operatives from an angry mob attempting to lynch him, while the second suspect, Usman Idris, was subsequently arrested.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations reportedly revealed that the suspects allegedly armed themselves with machetes to intimidate their victim during the robbery.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen phone and conclude investigations.”

The statement further explained that in Ogun State, police arrested a suspected child abductor following reports of suspicious activities involving three men approaching students of Orile Ilugun Comprehensive High School in Odeda Local Government Area.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m. on November 3, when the school’s principal alerted the police after the men allegedly approached students and offered them money under questionable circumstances.

“A commercial motorcyclist who observed their activities raised the alarm, leading to the apprehension of one of the suspects, identified as Olamilekan Owoade. The other two suspects reportedly fled.”

It stated that the police had commenced a manhunt for the fleeing suspects to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the statement, in a separate operation in Ogun State, police arrested two men, Pelumi Israel, 28, and Samod Opeyemi, 30, for allegedly assaulting and threatening police officers at Ajuwon Junction.

The incident occurred on November 1 at about 4:40 p.m., when a police patrol team conducting stop-and-search operations encountered two passengers who, alongside their motorcycle rider, initially fled following a road incident.

“The suspects allegedly returned to the scene armed with broken bottles and sticks, attacking and threatening the officers. However, following a swift response and tactical reinforcement, the police arrested the two suspects, who are currently undergoing interrogation.”

It further added that in Adamawa State, a joint police and local hunters’ tactical team recovered an AK-47 rifle and 15 rounds of live ammunition during an operation at the Shigadaniyya Mountains in Sugu District, Ganye Local Government Area.

According to the statement, the operation, conducted on November 2 at about 5:20 p.m., was aimed at dislodging suspected kidnappers from their hideouts.

“The suspects reportedly engaged the advancing security team in a gun duel but were forced to retreat into the mountain forest following superior police firepower.”

“A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle bearing breech number 10/8MG17323 and 15 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunition.”

It added that in Anambra State, police arrested a truck driver, identified as Awalite Chinonso, following a fatal road accident involving a motorcycle and a white MAN diesel dump truck along Umunze–Umuchu Road.

The accident occurred on November 3 at about 6:05 p.m. Police operatives who responded to the incident arrested the truck driver and recovered the vehicle, which was towed to the station for safekeeping and inspection by Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

“One of the accident victims, who sustained injuries, is receiving treatment at Immaculate Hospital, Umunze, while the second victim was confirmed dead.”

The statement further added that in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, police detectives recovered an abandoned green Toyota Camry with registration number AB 83 HP behind the National Judicial Institute fence, near Baze University Gate, Lugbe.

According to the statement, the recovery followed a report by a site manager on October 30 at about 7:50 p.m. The vehicle was subsequently towed to the NJI Outpost for safekeeping as efforts continued to trace its rightful owner.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anthony Iniedu, said the operational successes reflected the Nigeria Police Force’s continued commitment to crime prevention, intelligence-led policing, the protection of lives and property, and the sustained fight against violent crimes.

The Force reiterated its commitment to strengthening collaboration with local communities and other security stakeholders to ensure a safer Nigeria.

It also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, stressing the importance of community partnership in preventing crime and enhancing public safety.