Police rescue Filipino lady kept by ‘lover’ in Enugu village for six months

The Police on Monday announced the rescue of a 40-year-old lady from Philippines who was kept incommunicado by a supposed lover she met on Facebook in a village in Enugu State for six months.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who spoke about the incident on Monday in Abuja, paraded a 54-year-old man, Chukwudi Odo, over the alleged abduction of the lady, Irene Torento Panas, who was rescued by policemen at Neke-Uno Village, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The lady, according to him, was rescued six months after she arrived Nigeria from the Philippines in an apparent but unsuccessful search for love.

​According to him, “Irene Torento Panas, an accountant by profession and a native of Manila in the Philippines, arrived Nigeria in November 22, 2019 on a visit to one Chukwudi Odo of Enugu Ezike village in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State whom she met on Facebook on 8th March, 2017.”

He explained that the visit which was originally intended to be for 10 days however turned out to be longer following Chukwudi Odo’s refusal to allow her return to her country as she was reportedly held incommunicado by the suspect.

He added that the lady, who was critically ill at the time of rescue, was rescued by police operatives attached to the Unity Police Division, Ibegwa Nike, Enugu State, led by the DPO, SP Siga Malgwi, following a tip-off from some people living in the area.

He said that victim was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention where she was admitted from 5th June to 16th June.

According to him, preliminary police investigations revealed that the Chukwudi Odo deliberately lured the victim into the country with the aim of confining her, sexually abusing, and extorting money from her.

He disclosed that the Force was already in contact with the Embassy of the Philippines in Nigeria so as to reunite the victim with members of her family back home.

