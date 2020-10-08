Police rescue driver, three passengers kidnapped in Delta

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have rescued four persons who were abducted at the Ughelli axis of the East-West road in Delta on Thursday.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, exclusively confirmed the development to Tribune Online on Thursday afternoon.

She said one of the four rescued victims was the driver of Agofure Transport Company who drove the bus that was waylaid by gun-totting hoodlums on Wednesday evening.

“We’ve rescued four including the Agofure driver from the kidnappers and efforts are still on to secure the release of others.

“But for our gallant men under Dragon Patrol team who were not actually too far away from the scene of the incident and gave then a hot chase while many people scampered for safety, more people would have been abducted,” DSP Onovwakpoyeya noted.

It will be recalled that some arms-wielding gunmen abducted scores of passengers aboard an Agofure Transport Company along Ughelli axis of the East-West road, on Wednesday evening.

The gunmen were said to have laid an ambush for some minutes at the Ovwodokpokpo junction axis of the road in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Tribune Online reports that no fewer than 12 passengers were said to have been abducted amid heavy shootings.

It was further gathered that occupants of a private Mercedes Benz, a tricycle and a Toyota Sienna minivans, were among the abductees.

