Police rescue couple, one other from suspected kidnappers in Anambra

The Police operatives attached to Neni Divisional Headquarters in Anoacha local government area of Anambra State, have rescued three victims, including a husband and wife from suspected kidnappers in the area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Sunday, said the operatives responded swiftly to a distress call along Okacha junction, Neni on 3rd May 2025 by 8:45 pm, foiled a kidnap incident, rescued three victims including a husband and wife and recovered one of the victim’s vehicles from the scene.

Meanwhile, the Joint Security Force, comprising the Military, Civil Defence and Vigilantes have complimented the onslaught of operational efforts of the Police aimed at arresting the armed hoodlums and recovering one Black Lexus 350 SUV with Reg. No: ABJ 557 LD reportedly snatched from the second rescued victim and which the hoodlums used to escape from the scene.

The State Commissioner of Police *CP Ikioye Orutugu has, therefore, urged residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding, working together with security agencies to maintain peace and security in the State, the PPRO noted.

