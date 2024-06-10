The police in Lagos on Monday prevented a citizen of the United States of America from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The unidentified American reportedly attempted to jump into the lagoon from the bridge, but policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) saved him.

The security unit confirmed this on its Facebook account late on Monday afternoon.

RRS said, “An American citizen, name withheld, was at 1:23 p.m. today restrained from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.”

The unit narrated that “the American, who is in his early 30s, was driven to the Third Mainland Bridge by his baby mama in the company of his daughter.”

He directed the lady, who was unaware of his motive, to park somewhere while he walked to a spot to leap into the lagoon.

The security unit added that “a passerby who observed his movement quickly alerted patrolling RRS operatives, who persuaded him from jumping, and reunited him with his partner before taking them to RRS Headquarters in Alausa.”

The Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), after advising the man and his family, directed that the case be transferred to the Gender Department, Lagos Police Command, for further counselling and necessary actions.

