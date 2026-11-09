Police rescue abducted Kano APC chairman after 68 days in captivity

The Kano State Police Command has rescued the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rogo Local Government Area, Hon. Abdullahi Alasan Beli, popularly known as Abdullahi Fanka, after spending 68 days in the hands of his abductors.

The rescue was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, while briefing Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the Government House, Kano.

Hon. Fanka was reportedly kidnapped by armed men from his residence in Beli community, Rogo Local Government Area.

Recounting his ordeal after regaining freedom, the APC chairman disclosed that his abductors moved him through several locations, including Danja, Ikara and Giwa in Kaduna State, as well as parts of Zamfara State.

CP Bakori explained that the successful rescue followed a coordinated operation involving tactical security measures, which eventually secured the victim’s freedom.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intensifying efforts to combat kidnapping and other criminal activities across Kano State.

Reacting to the development, Governor Yusuf commended CP Bakori and officers of the state police command for their efforts in securing the release of the APC chairman.

The governor particularly acknowledged the contributions of the Officer-in-Charge of the Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad, CSP Aliyu Muhammad Auwal; CSP Ado Muhammad Audi; and the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, to the successful operation.

Governor Yusuf also directed the State Commissioner for Health to ensure that the rescued APC chairman receives comprehensive medical attention and psychosocial rehabilitation at the expense of the state government.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies in their efforts to protect lives and property and guarantee the safety of residents across the state.