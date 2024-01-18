Operatives of Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday rescued an Abuja resident, Segun Akinyemi who was abducted while driving out of his house in Abuja after heavy gun battle.

The kidnappers were taking Akinyemi from Abuja to Kano State when the police swooped on them, according to Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, ASP Mansir Hassan.

He said on January 18, operatives attached to Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna, received a distress call of a kidnapping incident from Abuja.

He said they were alerted that the culprits and their victim were transiting through Kaduna.

“The Operatives, at about 0010 hours, blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with registration number Abuja RBC 90 DC, carrying four passengers, the driver inclusive, suspected to be the vehicle conveying the kidnappers and their victim.”

“On sensing danger and in an effort to escape, one of the kidnappers fired at the policemen, and they responded.

“In the resulting gun duel, the victim, a certain Segun Akinyemi of block 10, flat 2 FCDA quarters Area 3 Garki, Abuja, was rescued, and one of the kidnappers, a 28-year-old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja, was arrested,” he said.

The police said the three other suspects who escaped are being trailed, adding that the vehicle belonging to the victim, two Retay G17 model pistols, one Beretta pistol, ten 9mm P.A.K. ammunition, and five 9mm special ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers.

He said preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim was abducted on January 17, 2024, by the kidnappers just when he was leaving his home situated at the aforementioned address.

He said the three escaped suspects were: Chidibere Nwodibo of Life Camp, Abuja, one Auwal surname unknown, and the gang leader whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP A.D Ali, while commending the operatives for the brave feat, still tasked them to continuously go after criminal elements in the state.

He called on the members of the public to avail themselves of security agencies’ hotlines for any distress call requiring a prompt response.

When contacted for more clarification on the incident the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “I’m not aware”.

