Police rescue abandoned day-old-baby boy in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued a day old baby boy wrapped up in a cloth and abandoned at Abuja Estate Awka, the state capital.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the command’s spokesman, who disclosed the information in a statement on Saturday, said the incident happened on the 3/10/2020 at about 8:25 am.

According to him, a good Samaritan resident at Abuja Estates behind NSCDC office Awka reported at B Division Police Station Awka that on the same date at about 7:30 am, a day-old-baby boy was wrapped up in a cloth and abandoned inside a gutter at the same area by an unknown person.

He said all efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive.

“Scene was visited by Police operatives attached to JWC and the baby who is in good health condition was rescued and handed over to “Time to fort Care specialist medical centre Awka” for safekeeping.

“Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Social Welfare children and women affairs was contacted and the baby will be handed over to the Social Welfare department for proper care while effort is ongoing to trace the mother in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

