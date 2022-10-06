Police rescue 9 victims of human trafficking in Katsina

Police in Katsina State on Wednesday, rescued nine victims of human trafficking .

The Command Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah in a statement to journalist stated that based on credible intelligence, police raided a criminal hideout in Daura Local Government Area and rescued the victims.

“Those rescued are Timilaye Ojo (26) from Lagos State, Blessing Joseph (19) from Edo, and Khadija Abdullahi (29) from Ondo State.

“Others are Safiyyat Ahmed (21) from Lagos State, Precious Nuhu (22) from Kaduna State, and Bolanle Adewusi (32) from Ogun.

“Also rescued were Okpoekwu Eunice (28) from Enugu State, Kabirat Azeez (19) from Ondo State and Taiwo Adeolo (27) also from Ondo State.

“In the course of investigation, the victims stated that they were conveyed from Kano State to Daura by a driver, who on sighting the police team, abandoned the victims and took to his heels,’’ he stated.

SP Isah added that the victims also stated that they were on their way to Libya through Niger Republic when they were rescued.

He said, ”investigation is ongoing to accertain wether there are other hide-outs in the state.”

