Police rescue 48 kano-bound traders abducted along Birnin Gwari highway

The Kaduna State Police Command has said it has rescued 48 Kano-bound traders abducted by bandits along Birnin Gwari/Kaduna highway on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police imagemaker, ASP Muhammad Jalige on Thursday.

The statement noted that when the convoy of the traders was approaching Udawa village where they were confronted by heavy gunshots from the bandits which led to the abduction of dozens of traders.

However, the Policemen escorting the traders got more endorsement where they engaged the hoodlums in a fierce battle that led to the rescue of 48 traders.

“Thus, the precision of approach exhibited by the officers forced the bandits to retreat abandoning their victims and scampered with bloody gunshot wounds.

“The Operatives succeeded in rescuing forty-eight people to safety. They were profiled and subsequently escorted to their destination safely.

“It is equally important to note that information available to the Command has it that one woman is yet to be accounted.

Meanwhile, an effort is being intensified to ensure her safe return while additional manpower will be mobilised to the area to safeguard the lives and properties of the civilian population in the area.

The Commissioner of Police commended the Officers for their resilience in the face of danger while serving their fatherland and tasked them to be adequately equipped and alert while embarking on such duties.

