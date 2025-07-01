Police rescue 39 kidnap victims in three states

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have rescued 39 kidnapped victims in recent operations carried out in Kogi, Lagos, and Kastina, recovering assorted weapons.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“On the 23rd June 2025, police operatives attached to Kogi state Police command on patrol along Obajana–Oshokoshoko road successfully repelled a kidnap attempt on three commercial vehicles, engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all 24 victims unhurt.

“Similarly, on 22nd June 2025, Police operatives attached to Okene Division, Kogi State, intercepted a suspicious Nissan vehicle heading towards Auchi. The driver of the vehicle absconded into the forest, leaving behind a bag.

“A detailed search conducted on the vehicle led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, 28 rounds of 5.6mm ammunition, one G3 magazine, a black shirt, phone accessories, and other personal items contained inside a bag. Efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

“Police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command, acting on credible intelligence, responded to a reported case of abduction in the Ikoga area of Morogbo.

“The victim, a 20-year-old male named Kehinde, was lured through WhatsApp and kidnapped by his assailants, who demanded a ransom of ₦500,000 from his family. ded

“Swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects: Celestine Okeke (28), Michael Okonkwo (25), and Kehinde Oladun (30), and the rescue of the kidnapped victim unhurt and he has since been reunited with his family.

“The operatives of the Kastina State command acting upon report of an attack and kidnapping attempt at Mazare village of the state, swiftly mobilized to the scene and the Police engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel.

“The kidnappers were overpowered by the superior firepower of the operatives, causing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries, leading to the rescue of 4 kidnapped victims unhurt.”

It stated that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has applauded the efforts of the brave and gallant operatives, and urged them to sustain the tempo in ensuring Nigeria is rid of criminal elements.

The statement also reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its continued commitment to intelligence-driven policing, swift operational responses, and inter-agency collaboration and remained steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property across the nation and also well urged the Members of the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with the Police as toward a safer and more secure Nigeria.