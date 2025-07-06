Police rescue 35 kidnap victims in Niger

Following the reports of suspected bandits’ relocation from Birnin-Gwari forest due to security forces clearance operations in the area, about 24 kidnap victims from different locations in the state have been rescued.

The Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a statement issued and made available to journalists on Sunday in Minna.

He noted that the police tactical teams stationed along Madaka-Maikujeri road intercepted most of the kidnap victims in Niger in a vehicle driven by Yusuf Abdullahi of Birni Gwari, who was conveying them to Yauri, with the view to handing them over to other members of the group, while others were dropped at Tegina to board another vehicle to Yauri.

The statement added that the driver was arrested, and the victims were rescued and taken to a medical facility for attention before being reunited with their families; however, it assured that the investigation in the case is ongoing to rescue other victims from the hoodlums and to also effect an arrest.

“On 4th July, 2025 at about 4.30 pm, other victims who were comprised of five women and six children were intercepted in Agwara during an attempt to cross the river to Yauri, Kebbi State., saying that the DPO Agwara Division took custody of them, two magazines and sixty(60) rounds of live ammunition were recovered,” the statement read.

He added that they were transferred to State Police Headquarters, Minna, for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the PPRO, said that the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, has commended the efforts of the joint security teams for such rescue.

“He urged members of the public to provide actionable information to the security agencies towards ensuring that other victims are rescued successfully,” the statement maintained.

