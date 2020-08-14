Police rescue 32-year-old man locked up for 7 years in a room in Kano

The Kano State police command has rescued a 32-year-old man, Ahmad Aliyu, who had been locked in a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years after accusing him of drug abuse, and allegedly left to spent days without food, water and had to eat his faeces and urine.

According to a police source, Mr Aliyu, who resides in Farawa Babban Layi, Mariri quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano , the victim was rescued by police and human rights groups on Thursday afternoon.

It would be recalled that a resident in the area, Rahma Muhammad alerted the police and human rights activists about Mr Aliyu’s ordeal.

However, the state image-maker of Police DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident but disclosed that they are still gathering information and will brief pressmen on the development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…32-year-old man locked up

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…32-year-old man locked up

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Assembly Member, Abduct Two Wives, One-Year-Old Child

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza.

818 Million Children Worldwide Risk Contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by …32-year-old man locked up

Stop Denying Us Weapons To Fight Terrorism, FG Tells World Powers

THE Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight terrorism. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Thursday when he featured on the…32-year-old man locked up