Police rescue 20 from alleged ponzi scheme in Akure, arrest suspects

Police from Ondo Command have rescued 20 people who have been held hostage against their will in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme operation in Akure, the state capital.

The State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, who disclosed this during the parade of the suspects at the command headquarters in Akure, said a 26-year-old man, Sakariya Sadiq, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the unlawful confinement and a case of fraud.

The police boss explained that the arrest followed complaints by some parents who reported the disappearance of their children after traveling to Akure from Osun and Oyo States in November 2024.

The parents said most of the victims left their homes searching for employment opportunities introduced to them by a friend but they never returned.

Afolabi said “On April 24, 2025, the Command Surveillance Team, acting on intelligence, traced and located the individuals at a residence in Oba-Ile, Akure.

“During the operation, 20 people were rescued and a suspect identified as Sakariya Sadiq was apprehended.”

According to him, the victims were lured into a scheme known as “Quest International Company” under the promise of lucrative returns.

He said each individual was reportedly asked to pay ₦1.5 million and bring two additional recruits to qualify for membership.

The suspect claimed the payments were for items described as Chi-pendants, Bio-Discs, and accommodation.

The CP said the rescued individuals are receiving support and would be reunited with their families, while the suspect would be charged after the conclusion of the investigation.

The police boss also disclosed that a woman identified as Iyabode Oluwakemi was arrested by his men for allegedly defrauding job seekers under the pretense of securing federal employment.

He said the arrest followed a complaint from a victim who said he lost ₦5.3 million to the suspect.

According to him, investigations revealed that multiple individuals had been affected, with total losses reportedly exceeding ₦250 million.

Detectives from the Special Enquiry Unit apprehended the suspect, who is also expected to face charges upon completion of investigations.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE