Police rescue 2 suspected robbers from mob in Lagos

Two suspected armed robbers were on Wednesday arrested by vigilante members of the Sabo community in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The arrested suspects were identified as Quadri Giwa and Gbolahan Adebowale and a pistol was recovered from them.

The suspects were however rescued from being lynched by an angry mob from Sagamu Road Police Station

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to Tribune Online.

It was gathered that some traders in the area, who were suspicious of the movement of the duo when they accosted them.

Adejobi, while confirming the arrest, said ” Police attached to Sagamu Road Division arrested two suspected armed robbers at Sabo area Ikorodu on 3rd Feb 2021, at 1.30 pm.

The police image maker added that ” they were almost lynched by an angry mob in the area before they were eventually rescued.”

“They are Gbolahan Adebowale, m, 18 and Quadri Giwa Giwa Ajina, m, 21. One barretta pistol was recovered from them.

He also stated that “The CP has ordered that they should be moved to the state CID for proper investigation.”

The Lagos police image maker also said “the command will not leave any stone unturned to make Lagos safe. ” and assured that “Every nook and cranny of the state will be adequately policed.”

