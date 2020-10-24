Police repel hoodlums in Benue

Some hoodlums were reported to have gathered for unknown mission in Makurdi, Benue State capital Saturday evening but were repelled by police.
According to source, the miscreants had gathered at Woodland Park in Makirdi shooting sporadically into the air which made residents within the area scampered for safety.
The source said, “The people who are mostly youths were seen around woodland Park in Makurdi. Initially, no one take note of them until we started hearing gunshots which led to people around the area to scamper for safety.
ALSO READ: Digital technology to boost efficiency, effectiveness in public, private sectors says NIMC boss
“But police promptly stormed the place and dispersed them.
Reacting to the report, spokesperson for the State command, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the gathering of the miscreants however said that there was no gunshots.
She added that police were able to repeel the hoodlums.
Anene said, “hoodlums tried to block the road and were repelled immediately. There was no exchange of fire.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!