Police repel hoodlums in Benue

Some hoodlums were reported to have gathered for unknown mission in Makurdi, Benue State capital Saturday evening but were repelled by police.

According to source, the miscreants had gathered at Woodland Park in Makirdi shooting sporadically into the air which made residents within the area scampered for safety.

The source said, “The people who are mostly youths were seen around woodland Park in Makurdi. Initially, no one take note of them until we started hearing gunshots which led to people around the area to scamper for safety.

“But police promptly stormed the place and dispersed them.

Reacting to the report, spokesperson for the State command, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the gathering of the miscreants however said that there was no gunshots.

She added that police were able to repeel the hoodlums.

Anene said, “hoodlums tried to block the road and were repelled immediately. There was no exchange of fire.

