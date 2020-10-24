Police repel hoodlums in Benue

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi

Some hoodlums were reported to have gathered for unknown mission in Makurdi, Benue State capital Saturday evening but were repelled by police.

According to source, the miscreants had gathered at Woodland Park in Makirdi shooting sporadically into the air which made residents within the area scampered for safety.

The source said, “The people who are mostly youths were seen around woodland Park in Makurdi. Initially, no one take note of them until we started hearing gunshots which led to people around the area  to scamper for safety.

ALSO READ: Digital technology to boost efficiency, effectiveness in public, private sectors says NIMC boss

“But police promptly stormed the place and dispersed them.

Reacting to the report, spokesperson for the State command, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the gathering of the miscreants however said that there was no gunshots.

She added  that police were able to repeel the hoodlums.

Anene said, “hoodlums tried to block the road and were repelled immediately. There was no exchange of fire.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos govt to prosecute #EndSARS looters

Latest News

Covid-19 palliatives: Kaduna residents loot residence of top govt official

Latest News

Afenifere disowns, condemns quit notice to Igbo people

Latest News

Kaduna govt extends 24-hour curfew to the entire state

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More