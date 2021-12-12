Police reject late OAU student’s second autopsy result, contact INTERPOL, Immigration over fleeing hotel MD

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has begun formal moves to arrest Raheem Adedoyin, the son of the owner of Hilton Hotels and Resort, Ile Ife, where Timothy Adegoke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) was alleged to have died.

The police have also rejected another autopsy report of the deceased student on the ground that his family were not present during the conduct of the test.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the police had contacted International Police (INTERPOL), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other agencies on how to arrest and extradite Raheem, who has been described as the prime suspect.

Raheem, until his disappearance, was the managing director of the hotel and was said to have supervised the burial of the deceased without informing the police.

A police source who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on the condition of anonymity said “only the son can reveal the role of the father in the whole killing and burial of the deceased student.”

The police source also said that more persons are likely to be arrested in connection with the incident, following confessions from some of the suspects in police custody.

According to the police source: “Already, we have contacted INTERPOL and Immigration to effect the arrest of one of the prime suspects who is the son of the owner of the hotel.

“The suspect is on the run but we will surely arrest him and make him face justice.

“The IRT has interrogated all the suspects as well as met with the family of the deceased. The investigation is going on well and we have gotten a remand order to keep the suspects in custody pending investigation in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.”

The source also said “the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has directed that the matter must be investigated thoroughly and that is what the police is doing,” adding that the suspects would be charged to court soon.

When contacted to verify the development, IRT Commander, DCP Tunji Disu declined to comment, saying the Force Public Relations Department would give an update on the case at the appropriate time.

Though the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, could not be reached for comments over the matter as at press time, a senior police officer familiar with the case confirmed the development, saying the public would be briefed this week about the progress made so far.

Adegoke, who was until his death the Director of Finance of Xiamien Stone Limited, Abuja, had travelled to Ile-Ife on Friday, November 5, 2021, to write his last examination.

