Police reiterate commitment to peace, peaceful coexistence in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has reiterated its commitment to providing a conducive environment for peaceful coexistence among the diverse peoples of the state, irrespective of ethno-religious and political affiliations.

This assertion was made by the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, while responding to an advocacy visit to his office at the Command Headquarters in Bauchi on Wednesday by the leadership of the Gung Zaar Council of Traditional Rulers.

The Commissioner stressed that the Police do not take sides with anyone but are always on the side of fairness, equity, and justice for all across the state, even in the most remote areas.

He emphasised that the Command, though limited in personnel, has a presence in almost every nook and cranny of the state, ensuring that laws are upheld and peace maintained.

Sani-Omolori Aliyu urged the Zaar Council of Traditional Rulers to always eschew anything that may lead to tension, which could eventually cause disaffection among themselves.

The Commissioner further advised them to report any suspicious occurrences to the Police for an immediate response, calling on them to avoid taking the law into their own hands in any matter.

He reminded them that, “The Police has its own way of gathering intelligence different from your own. We will not wait for something to happen before we take action, but we still need you to give us relevant information.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the Council, Timothy T. Bitson, Council Secretary, Gung Zaar Council, Zaar Kingdom, told the Commissioner that they were there first to familiarise themselves with him as the new Police Commissioner in the state, as well as to provide him with background information on Zaar land.

ALSO READ: ICPC secures conviction of Lagos civil servant over double salary fraud

According to him, “The purpose of the visit is to extend our goodwill, introduce the Council’s leadership, and foster mutual understanding and collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the Zaar Kingdom in the interest of peace and security in our community.”

He continued, “Permit us to express deep appreciation for your relentless commitment and distinguished leadership in the fight against crime and insecurity.”

He stressed that, “The noticeable improvement in public safety and the flushing out of criminal elements under your watch speak volumes of your dedication, professionalism, and patriotism.”

According to him, “Your tireless efforts, alongside your gallant Officers, have restored hope and confidence among the residents of the state. We the Gung Zaar Council, the apex traditional institution of the Zaar Kingdom comprising Chiefs, Elders, and Custodians of our cultural heritage, hereby commend your efforts.”

Timothy Bitson assured that the Zaar people will remain committed to peace and peaceful coexistence in the state, stressing that the Gung Zaar Cultural Festival is meant to promote tradition, culture, and communal unity.

He stressed that, “If anyone comes behind to tell you something different, don’t believe them. We inherited it from our ancestors and first Saturday of every November and it has been a peaceful event bringing our people together.”

He also commended the administration of Isa Yuguda for signing the law that created the Sayawa Chiefdom, as well as the current administration led by Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for doing everything administratively and legally possible to actualise the Chiefdom.

The Council Secretary pledged the loyalty of Zaar land and its people to constituted authority, stressing that they will continue to pursue their agitation peacefully until it reaches its logical conclusion.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE