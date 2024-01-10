The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has acknowledged that residents of the nation’s capital city, Abuja, were indeed abducted by gunmen. However, they refute the reported number of people said to have been abducted.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday in Abuja, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, quoted FCT Police Commissioner Haruna Garba as saying, “The FCT Police Command is aware of the news circulating about the alleged kidnap of over two hundred persons between 23rd December 2023 and 4th January 2024 in Bwari and Kuje Area Councils.

“Consequently, the Command wishes to categorically state that there are pockets of abductions in the mentioned communities, but the figure is being exaggerated to create fear and apprehension in the populace.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, in a continued effort to enhance the security of the residents and prevent pockets of abduction, visited communities in Bwari on 3rd January 2024. During these visits, he engaged with community leaders, assessed security situations and arrangements, and took proactive measures by deploying additional police personnel and an armored police vehicle (APC), with efforts in place to extend the same to other communities in the FCT. Despite these efforts, concerns have been raised about perceived inactivity.

“However, revealing detailed security strategies implemented in the aforementioned communities publicly poses a risk to their effectiveness.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba psc, urges citizens to exercise restraint in sharing potentially misleading or mischievous posts. He reiterates his commitment to rid the FCT of all forms of criminality and calls for cooperation with the police, as it will undoubtedly contribute to a safer and more secure environment for all.”