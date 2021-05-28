Police refute claims of arresting human parts sellers in Delta community

The Delta State Police Command has refuted the claim going the rounds in some online media that some human parts sellers have been arrested at Otokutu, near Warri.

In a ‘Rejoinder’ signed and forwarded late Thursday to Tribune Online by the Command’s acting image-maker, Bright Edafe, the command denied such arrest by vigilante members let alone suspects being handed over to Otu-Jeremi Police Station.

Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said checks conducted after the publications revealed that the four male and one female suspects brought to the police station were destitute taking refuge under the Otokutu bridge.

According to the police spokesman, at no time did the vigilante members, who arrested and brought them to the police, accused the destitute of being ritualists or human parts dealers.

“The attention of the Delta State command has been drawn to an online publication which says “ HUMAN PARTS SELLER CAUGHT IN OTOKUTU” and series of online publications saying “Vigilante arrest ritualist in Otokutu and handed over to otu-jeremi police station.”

“In light of this, the command wishes to state as follows: That on the 27/5/21, Otokutu Vigilante brought four male and one female suspects living under Otokutu bridge on suspicion that they are criminal elements.

“But on close observation and investigation, it was observed that their words were obviously incoherent and they appeared very tattered.

“The five suspects were taken back to the scene, and the place was thoroughly searched and nothing incriminating was found.

“The vigilante, who arrested and brought them, never made any statement accusing them of being ritualists, neither is there any evidence to prove that they are ritualist.

“Findings only revealed, for now, that they are destitute who only took refuge under the bridge.

“The story making rounds that ritualists were handed over to the police by vigilante is entirely false and as such should be totally disregarded.

“The Commissioner of Police also appealled to members of the public, particularly online media handlers, to desist from spreading fake news as it will not do anybody any good.

“The command PPPRO’s phone number is available 24/7hrs and as such, anyone who wants confirmation can contact the command through the PPRO for clarification,” the statement read.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

