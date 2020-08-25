Police recruitment: IGP says entry requirements not suspended

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Tuesday debunked a report in the media that he had suspended the entry requirements for candidates in the ongoing police recruitment screening exercise, who applied to join the Nigeria Police Force as constables across the states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba.

While reassuring the members of the public that the statutory entry requirements into the Nigeria Police Force remain sacrosanct and would be thoroughly followed in the ongoing recruitment screening exercise, the IGP described the report as “a fake news” which should be ignored outrightly.

According to him, “No one has the powers to alter the conditions for recruitment into the Force – these, having been clearly provided for in Sections 71 to 75 and other relevant sections of the Police Act and Regulations – stated that all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise were invited for physical and credential screening from 24th August 2020 to 6th September 2020 at various venues in States across the Federation and the FCT.

“The screening officers have been directed to allow all the applicants to participate in the exercise and to recommend their suitability or otherwise in the spirit of transparency, accountability and fair hearing using the already established benchmarks as contained in the Act.”

The IGP, however, commended the screening officers for the hitch-free take-off of the screening exercise at various locations nationwide and called on them to uphold a high level of professionalism and observe necessary caution in line with the COVID-19 prevention regulations throughout the period of the exercise.

The statement added that as part of conscious efforts to deepen the integrity of the recruitment process, observers and monitors from the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Police Service Commission and the Federal Character Commission have been invited to provide oversights toward ensuring a credible exercise.

