Police recruitment: Delta command screens 278 indigent applicants

Following the ongoing 2021 Police recruitment for Delta State indigenes which commenced on February 1, 2022, at Cenotaph Asaba, the Delta Police Command has screened a total of 278 applicants so far from 15 local government areas in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Sunday.

He gave the rundown according to local government areas as follows: Aniocha North – 11,

Aniocha South – 9, Bomadi – 20, Burutu – 24, Ethiope East – 22, Ethiope West – 23, Ika North East – 39, Ika South – 31 and Isoko North – 17.

Others are Isoko South – 13, Ndokwa East – 16, Ndokwa West – 31, Okpe – 11, Oshimili North – 3 and Oshimili South – 8.

Edafe further disclosed that the exercise would continue on Monday, February 7, 2022 for Patani, Sapele and Udu local government areas.

According to him, applicants from other local government areas, who missed their scheduled date can also come for their screening.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, as wishing all the applicants success during the exercise and urged other applicants, who are yet to appear for their physical/credential screening, to take advantage of the ongoing screening exercise.

