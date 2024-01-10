“Over 22,000 people in Bauchi State have applied for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force in the ongoing Constable recruitment.

The applicants from the 20 LGAs of the state are currently going through screening at the Police Training School (PTS), Bauchi, being conducted by the relevant government agencies, including the Police Service Commission (PSC), Federal Character Commission (FCC), Ministry of Police Affairs, Bauchi State Office of the Head of Service, State Civil Service Commission, and Police Training department.

The successful applicants are going through screening of their credentials, height and chest measurements, as well as semi-medical observation to ascertain their health condition preparatory to the actual training after shortlisting.

Speaking to Journalists at the venue of the screening exercise, Assistant Chief in Police Service Commission, Angulu N. Kadiri said that the exercise started on Monday and has progressed well without hitches.

He expressed optimism that the exercise will be completed as scheduled, assuring also that no applicant will be deliberately left un-screened provided he or she has all the required documents for the exercise.

Angulu Kadiri, who spoke on behalf of the Director in charge of the exercise, commended Bauchi State Government and the State Police Command for the support and cooperation since the commencement of the exercise on Monday.

On the number to be recruited for Bauchi State, he said that he could not give the figure but said that, “One thing that is sure is that Bauchi state will get the number allotted to it. Each state has a number to be recruited; Bauchi State is not an exception.”

Also speaking, a representative of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Abdulrahman Sule Katagum said that the Ministry is putting eyes on the exercise to ensure that it went well.

He said that, “We are here as the eyes and ears of the Minister of Police Affairs to ensure that the exercise was conducted successfully. Our resolve is to ensure that there are no hitches in the conduct of the exercise in Bauchi state.”

Abdulrahman Sule Katagum also assured that the number allocated to the State will be recruited from among the applicants, stressing that only qualified applicants will be recruited for the next stage of the exercise.

All other relevant government departments present at the exercise assured that due process will be followed in the conduct of the exercise to ensure that only qualified people were selected.

