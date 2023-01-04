Police recover remains of slain couple’s son from Ogun river

THE police in Ogun State have recovered the remains of Oreoluwa Fatinloye, son of the slain couple, Mr and Mrs Kehinde Fatinloye, who were murdered and set ablaze by suspected assassins at their residence in Abeokuta, on Sunday.

The corpse was recovered from the Adigbe river, along Obada Oko area of Abeokuta.

According to information, the deceased’s hands were tied before he was pushed into the river alongside the family’s maid, who survived the incident.

His corpse was reported to

have been found by fishermen on Tuesday morning, while another report had it that the body was discovered on Monday night.

A fisherman, who identified himself as Idowu Taiwo, said the decomposing body he found floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work.

He said: “On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river, but this morning [Tuesday] while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discovered the body.

“So at about 7.30a.m., we discovered the body while we were checking on our equipment in the river. I called someone to help us get the number of the police spokesperson to tell him that we had discovered the body.”

The Area Commander of Abeokuta Metro later led a team of detectives to the scene to retrieve the body. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the recovery of the

corpse. He said the police would continue their investigation to unravel those behind the attack on the Fatinoyes.