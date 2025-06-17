Police recover prohibited stun gun from Pastor Adefarasin

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered a prohibited stun gun from Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of House on the Rock Church, following a viral video showing him holding a gun-like object against another road user.

Tribune Online reports that Pastor Adefarasin turned himself in at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Tuesday and was interrogated by police investigators, during which he volunteered a cautionary statement.

In a follow-up statement released late Tuesday, the Lagos State Police Command clarified that the item recovered from him was not a lethal weapon or a conventional firearm, but a stun gun — an anti-riot device classified as prohibited under Nigerian law.

The statement added that the clergyman has since been granted bail while investigations into the matter continue.

“Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who turned himself in today at the Lagos State Police Command over a viral video where he was seen holding a gun-like object against another road user, was interrogated and he volunteered cautionary statement to the police investigators.

“What was recovered from him, the gun-like object seen in the viral video, is not a lethal weapon or firearm but a stun gun which is a prohibited anti-riot equipment.

“The pastor has been granted bail while investigations continue into the case,” the statement read.

The controversy stems from a video clip that surfaced online showing Pastor Adefarasin holding what appeared to be a firearm while confronting a road user.

The video, which quickly went viral, was filmed by a Lagos-based content creator known for showcasing luxury vehicles.

