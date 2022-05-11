Police recover pistol from 30-year-old man in Lagos

A 30- year – old man, Bamidele Taiwo has been arrested after policemen in Lagos State recovered a Chinese – made pistol from him.

The suspect was on a bike with two other unidentified persons, suspected to be his gang members when they were intercepted by the police.

The image maker in charge of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin said that the two other gang members escaped.

Hundeyin in a statement signed by him on Wednesday, said ” Officers of the Safer Highways unit of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Bamidele Taiwo ‘m’ aged 30 for illegal possession of a firearm. ”

“The suspect was arrested during a routine stop-and-search at an entry point between Lagos and Ogun states in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.”

The Lagos police spokesperson also added that ” Two other suspects who were with Bamidele on the same motorcycle took to their heels immediately the police discovered the Chinese-made pistol in their bag.”





“While efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects, Bamidele and the exhibit have been transferred to the State Headquarters for further investigations. ” Hundeyin also stated.

