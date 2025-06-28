Police recover lifeless body of alleged kidnap victim in Anambra

Operatives of the Anambra State Police, in the early hours of 23rd June 2025, recovered the lifeless body of an alleged kidnapped victim in Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday, said the Command has also stepped up efforts to arrest the suspects behind the heinous crime.

According to Ikenga, the victim, who was later identified as Mr Ozor Augustine Chido, was allegedly abducted in the morning of 19th June 2025 at his piggery farm in Nimo. The operatives were still actively involved in efforts to rescue the victim, but unfortunately, his lifeless body was discovered on 23rd June 2025 near his farm in Nimo.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been deposited at the morgue. The Command sympathises with the victim’s family and the community and assures that it shall leave no stone unturned in unmasking the suspects behind the dastardly act.

