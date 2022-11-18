Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recovered a pump action gun, four locally-made guns and 18 rounds of live ammunition in Delta.

The arms and ammunition were recovered from a tricycle during a stop-and-search duty along DSC Expressroad, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Friday.

He said the tricycle, with Reg. No. EFR 175 VK which had two occupants, was intercepted on Thursday by police operatives from Ebrumede Division.

“On 17/11/2022 at about 2200hrs, Police operatives attached to Ebrumede Division while on stop and search duty along DSC express road Warri sighted a tricycle with Reg. No. Delta EFR 175 VK conveying two occupants heading towards the Police checking point.

“The operatives flagged down the tricycle for a routine check.

“Surprisingly, the two occupants of the tricycle jumped out and escaped from the scene, abandoning the tricycle.

“Upon search of the tricycle, one (1) pump action gun, one (1) locally made long gun, three (3) locally made cut-to-size guns, and eighteen (18) rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” Edafe recounted.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Police recover Arms, Ammunition from Tricycle in Delta